iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $343,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,258.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 520.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 911,989 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.