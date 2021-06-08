iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

