iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Cim LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

