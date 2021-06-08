iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MBS ETF worth $136,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

