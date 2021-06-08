iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,263 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.57% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $124,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

