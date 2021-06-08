iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.06. 54,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

