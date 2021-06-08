iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,553. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

