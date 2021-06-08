iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 280.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 198,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $659,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.