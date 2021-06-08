iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.16. 174,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

