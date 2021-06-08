Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $26.50. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 18,003 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

