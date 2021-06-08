ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.79

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 4345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.