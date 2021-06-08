IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.88. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,143,187 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.68.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

