J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.64). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.31), with a volume of 60,957 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,035.32.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

