J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

LON SBRY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 263.20 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,859,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,674. The company has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.77. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

