Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 701,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

