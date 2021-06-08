James Robert Anderson Sells 11,027 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,251,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

