Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $233,829.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

