JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.34 ($25.11).

Shares of DEC stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.76 ($29.13). The stock had a trading volume of 152,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.52.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

