Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bankinter, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bankinter in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

