Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 16,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 9,714,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015,054. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

