Jennifer Boattini Sells 3,662 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.49. 474,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

