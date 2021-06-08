Jennifer Boattini Sells 3,662 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.49. 474,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
