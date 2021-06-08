Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,248.77 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.02 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,260.30. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

