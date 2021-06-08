Jennison Associates LLC Buys 18,981 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 160.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,172 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

