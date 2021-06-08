Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $46.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

