Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 108,782 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

