Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 121,382 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

