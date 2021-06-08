Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 413,426 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

