Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of UMB Financial worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $98,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $913,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $229,116.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.