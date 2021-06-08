Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 201,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.