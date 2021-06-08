Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 883,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

