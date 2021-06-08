Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $329.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

