Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,303,759 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

