Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.15 Million in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

TLMD stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

