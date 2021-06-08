Jennison Associates LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

