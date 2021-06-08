Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,320. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.