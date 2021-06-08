Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $7,476,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

HESM stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $659.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,729 shares of company stock worth $73,546,410.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

