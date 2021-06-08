Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.