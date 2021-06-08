Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

