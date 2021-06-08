Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.