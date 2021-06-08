Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,649 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.