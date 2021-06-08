Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,716 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

