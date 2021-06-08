Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 131,049 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

