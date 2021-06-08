Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 475,958 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

BBCP stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

