Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 56,040 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $15,474,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.