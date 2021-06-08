Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

