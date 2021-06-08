Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,076 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

