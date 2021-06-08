Jennison Associates LLC Sells 104,703 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,703 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $9,438,304. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.