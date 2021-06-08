Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,325. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

