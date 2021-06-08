Jennison Associates LLC Sells 366,350 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

PAA stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.