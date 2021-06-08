Jennison Associates LLC Sells 60,865 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,640 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $2,610,650. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

